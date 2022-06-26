Lewis Capaldi served 'Mega Pint' of Guinness at Belfast boozer

Lewis Capaldi was challenged to down a 'Mega Pint' of Guinness at a pub in Belfast.



The Scottish superstar paid a visit to Town Square, a 300-seater bar on Botanic Avenue in the Capital of Northern Ireland, on Sunday (26.06.22) after performing at Ormeau Park for Belsonic 2022.



And he got a shock when he ordered a standard pint of the Irish tipple, only to be served the 'Mega Pint', the name coined by a lawyer in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial while commenting on the former's large glass of wine.



The boozer captioned a clip of Lewis receiving the drink on their Facebook page: “When Lewis Capaldi orders a regular but gets a Mega Pint instead."



The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker, 25, looked gobsmacked as it was placed on the table in front of him, before taking a massive swig of the dry stout.



He said: "Wow, thanks."



The 'Mega Pint' is 3.5 pints and costs just under £20.



A spokesperson for the Town Square told The Sun: "Yes, the Mega Pint is on the secret menu (you have to know what to ask for).



"It's exactly 3.5 pints and it costs £19.95.



"Lewis gave it a good go but some of the lads from the band had to give him a hand to finish it."



Meanwhile, the BRIT Award winner's close pal, pop star Calum Scott, has revealed Lewis struggled with his second album after the record-breaking success of his debut studio album, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent'.



He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I know that Lewis has been working really hard, bless him.



"To accelerate to the height he did in a short amount of time, especially with 'Someone You Loved', I do feel for him as I know first-hand what overnight success feels like and it is daunting.



"He has struggled with stage anxiety and I know that on this album he has just been trying to search for the music that resonates with him.



"As an artist that has a big song, you do worry about living in its shadow quite a bit.



"So he is on this journey and he's taking his time, really enjoying beavering away at the songs."



However, Lewis recently told the crowd at the Isle of Wight Festival that the follow-up is now done and dusted.