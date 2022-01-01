Bebe Rexha shares snippet of Breaky My Heart Myself remix with ITZY

Bebe Rexha is set to drop a remix of 'Break My Heart Myself' featuring K-Pop girl group ITZY.

The 'I Got You' hitmaker originally dropped the song with Travis Barker last year, but after teasing fans on social media about getting ITZY to add their vocals to the remix, Bebe has shared a preview of just that.

Dropping an eight-second clip featuring the vocals of band members Yeji and Ryujin, the pop star wrote in the caption: "Coming soon. #ItzyXBebe #BreakMyHeartMyself."

She then teased: "You made it happen. thank you #StayTuned (sic)"

Yeji and Ryujin had performed a duet of the song as part of Studio Choom’s MIX and MAX series on YouTube.

Bebe then tweeted: “Let’s get @ITZYofficial on the remix of break my heart myself!!!! (sic)"

'Break My Heart Myself' is from Bebe's second album, 'Better Mistakes', released last May.

The 32-year-old singer previously revealed she changed the album after her parents caught COVID-19.

She said: "Sitting on it for a year and a half, it was very painful and very frustrating. It all had a similar sound and then while I was holding on to it during coronavirus, it was like, 'This needs a dance song, I'm going to lose my mind. I can’t listen to these sad songs anymore, because the world is in such a different place.' Then I was like, 'I have to stop or the album is going to be completely different to the original.'"

Bebe admitted their diagnosis made her "more grateful and compassionate".

She added: "In the very beginning of lockdown my parents got very sick and that was scary to me. My mum, even still, has heart issues and lung issues from COVID, because she was really sick. But I learned to be more grateful and compassionate with the people around me and really not take life for granted."