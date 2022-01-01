5 Seconds of Summer's Ashton Irwin 'recovering well' after collapsing mid-show

5 Seconds of Summer's drummer Ashton Irwin is "recovering well" after passing out onstage during a gig in Texas over the weekend.

The Australian band's show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands was cut short on Sunday after Irwin collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

They have now revealed that Irwin was suffering from extreme heat exhaustion but is recovering well after treatment at the hospital.

"As you may have heard, last night's show ended early due to a medical incident during the show. Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for tests and medical review," reads the group's statement on their Instagram Stories. "As a result, it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion. Thankfully, and most importantly, he is feeling OK and is recovering very well."

In a later update on their Instagram Stories, the Youngblood stars announced that they have been forced to reschedule a show planned for Tuesday in Rogers, Arkansas.

The Amnesia hitmakers went on to thank fans for their concern, and apologised to ticketholders for both The Woodlands show and their postponed date. The Rogers concert will now take place on 26 July, while a replacement date for the abandoned gig is yet to be confirmed.