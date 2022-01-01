Charli D'Amelio dating Travis Barker's son Landon

Charli D'Amelio and Travis Barker's son Landon are reportedly dating.



A source told People that the TikTok star and musician are in "the early stages" of a relationship on Monday, shortly after they sparked romance rumours earlier this month.



Landon and Charli, both 18, were photographed leaving Landon's concert, where he played as a drummer, on 18 June. Landon is also reportedly a budding fashion designer.



Earlier this week, the pair shared separate Instagram Stories showing off tattoos from the same Los Angeles-based artist, fuelling the rumours further. They were then spotted leaving Charli's sister Dixie's party for the release of her album A Letter To Me.



Before Landon, Charli previously dated musician and fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson - also known as Lil Huddy - from December 2019 to April 2020.



The Blink-182 rocker shares Landon and his younger sister Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, to whom he was married between 2004 and 2008. He married his third wife, Kourtney Kardashian, in May.