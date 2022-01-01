Halsey leads 'my body my choice' chant at concert in response to Roe v. Wade overturn

Halsey led a chant at their concert in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade on Sunday.

The Without Me singer, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, spoke out about the rollback of abortion rights in America after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday to overturn a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

According to Billboard, she reacted to the decision by leading a chant at her Phoenix, Arizona show, saying "my body, my choice," with the crowd.

They also told the audience, "Here in Arizona, you guys got to promise me that you're gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives. If you don't like it, you can go home right now - I don't care."

The pop star continued, "If you don't like it, I don't know why you came to a Halsey concert because I've never been shy that this is how I feel."

When the decision was first announced on Friday, Halsey wrote on Twitter, "I have been advocating for abortion, reproductive rights, and bodily integrity for as long as I've had a platform and I'm running out of ways to word and frame the severity of the impact that fundamentalism has on our country."