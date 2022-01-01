Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander to remain in jail after crashing her wedding

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander will remain in jail after attempting to crash her wedding.

Alexander livestreamed himself entering his ex-wife's home in Thousand Oaks, California while she was preparing to tie the knot to Sam Asghari on 9 June. He was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of felony stalking and three misdemeanour counts of trespassing, vandalism, and battery.

During Alexander's preliminary hearing on Monday, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges and a judge determined there was enough evidence to take the case to trial.

His public defender argued that the felony stalking count should be lessened to a misdemeanour due to insufficient evidence that Alexander intended to harm Spears. However, the judge disagreed, reports Page Six.

Alexander was initially charged with stalking, but that complaint was later amended to felony stalking due to a prior domestic violence conviction unrelated to Spears. The prior conviction involved corporal injury to a domestic/dating partner - a charge levelled on Alexander in San Francisco in 2015.

The singer's security guard Richard Eubler told the court that Alexander tried to enter Spears' bedroom on 9 June but it was locked from the inside. He allegedly confronted Alexander and they got into a struggle. He claimed it wasn't the first time Alexander had entered his ex's property.

Alexander remains in jail in lieu of $100,000 (£81,500) bail until the next hearing on 12 July.

He was married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004.