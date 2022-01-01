Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs completes cancer treatment

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs has completed his cancer treatment.

The former Oasis guitarist - who was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in April - has given fans an update on his health battle and said "things can only get better from here".

In a lengthy statement shared on Twitter over the weekend, he said: "Today I finished my course of treatment, 30 radiotherapy sessions and two chemotherapy. I'm feeling the pain right now but I'm in recovery and things can only get better from here.

"I can't thank the team who supported and treated me at The Christie enough. Doctors, Radiographers, dieticians, speech and language.

"You all really made it so much easier, I'll forever look back at what you all do with a hand on my heart. Thank massively. (sic)"

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old musician revealed he will be having a scan in a few months "to check all's well", but until then he'll be focused on his "recovery".

He added: "I'm back for a scan end of September to check all's well, but for now it's into recovery mode, couple of tough weeks ahead but I'll get there.

"Thanks again for all your messages, there's so many each day and I read them all, they mean a lot so thank you for that."

Bonehead previously took to Twitter to explain he would be taking a break from his music career while he undergoes "a course of treatment".

He wrote in April: "Just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while.

"I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon."

Liam Gallagher, 49, wrote: "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x (sic)"

Bonehead quit Oasis in 1999, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family, but he's kept working with Liam over the years, including in his band Beady Eye and on other solo projects.