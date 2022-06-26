5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin 'recovering well' after extreme heat exhaustion

5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin is "recovering very well" after suffering "extreme" heat exhaustion.

The 27-year-old star suffered symptoms during the band's performance at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Texas on Sunday night (26.06.22), forcing the group's set to be cut off midway through the gig as he was rushed to hospital, but he is now resting.

Ashton wrote on Twitter: "It’s always amazing to play a massive energetic show in every environment thrown at us. Unfortunately this time my body gave out due to heat exhaustion. I was in tears in the ambulance, because I feel I’ve let many people down. I’m looking after myself and getting rest now.

"I feel so loved and looked after by my brothers and team and all of you. this is the price a dehydrated drummer pays when he takes on Texas heat. All will be made right, ticketing wise, and rescheduling wise. I love you. Thanks for the love. I’ll be back onstage ASAP! X (sic)"

5SOS wrote on their Instagram Stories: "As you may have heard, last night's show ended early due to a medical incident during the show. Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for tests and medical review. As a result, it was advised Ashton had experience extreme heat exhaustion. Thankfully and most importantly, he is feeling OK and recovering very well. We apologise to all the fans in attendance for the show being cut short. Ticketholders please check your emails, you will be updated directly as soon as we have more information. Thank you, 5SOS (sic)"

The 'Teeth' hitmakers later issued an update revealing their show in Arkansas, which was due to take place on Tuesday (28.06.22), has been postponed and it will now take place on July 26th.

They wrote: "Further update: Following medical advice, we will be postponing our show in Arkansas tomorrow night. The new date will be July 26th so Rogers, AR will officially be our last show of the North American TMH tour! We are so sorry to cause inconvenience to your plans, but we promise for those of you who can still make it, we will put on the show of your lives [heart emoji]

"In the meantime, please join us in giving Ash the privacy to rest up and get back to full fitness. Ticket information will be sent to current ticket holders directly via email. Lots of love, 5SOS (sic)"