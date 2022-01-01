NEWS Porcupine Tree leading the way for possible first UK Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





Porcupine Tree are currently on course for their first UK Number 1 album of their career this week, with Closure/Continuation.



The eleventh studio album by the English progressive rock band, and their first since entering hiatus in 2009, would not only be their first chart-topper, but their first to even reach the Official Albums Chart Top 10.



However, while Closure/Continuation has a strong showing on physical sales so far, streaming giants Harry Styles and Drake will offer up a very real challenge for the top spot with Harry’s House (2) and Honestly, Nevermind (3) respectively.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, there could be further new entries on this Friday’s chart from Chris Brown with Breezy (6), American country artist Luke Combs’ Growin’ Up (7), the second studio album from singer Conan Gray, Superache (8), and Eric Clapton’s Nothing But The Blues (10), a collection of 17 previously-unreleased live performances from 1994.



Post-hardcore rockers Alexisonfire are also on track for their first UK Top 40 LP with Otherness (13), while Black Stone Cherry eye up a new entry with live album Live From Royal Albert Hall (23). Californian pop trio MUNA could also secure their first-ever entry on the Official Albums Chart with self-titled third record MUNA (26).



Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout could re-enter the Top 40 thanks to the release of a life in pink Deluxe Edition (30), as could Kanye West’s former Number 1 Donda after its own deluxe edition was released on vinyl for the first time (33).



US progressive rock group Coheed & Cambria’s tenth album Vaxis – Act II: A Window Of The Waking Mind is looking to become their highest-charting work yet (32), while indie-rock act Soccer Mommy’s breakout third album Sometimes Forever could be her first to chart in the UK (35).



And finally, former Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie’s solo album Songbird (A Solo Collection) is on course to enter the chart at Number 37. Her second solo record and first since 1984, it could be her first ever solo Top 40 entry.