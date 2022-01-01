Def Leppard to bring The Stadium Tour to Europe

Joe Elliott has revealed Def Leppard's stadium tour will travel across the pond to Europe next year.



The 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' rockers are currently on a jaunt across North America, but the 62-year-old frontman has promised fans there will be "loads" more dates in Ireland and beyond.



Speaking to Classic Rock, he said: "I can’t reveal when or where it will happen because I haven’t been told that it’s okay to say anything yet.



"But the second that information is cleared, Classic Rock will know about it.



“One gig is absolutely confirmed so far, and we’re looking at a second one in a different city. There will be another in Dublin, and loads around Europe. Some of them will just be festivals [with different bands], but others will be what we’re currently doing here in North America."



'The Stadium Tour' sees Def Leppard joined by Motley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett.



The US leg is currently due to conclude on September 9 at the Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.



Meanwhile, when the tour came to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. last week, Motley drummer Tommy Lee threw a full tray of ribs into the crowd to make light of breaking his actual ribs.



The 59-year-old sticksman hasn't been unable to play full sets after breaking four ribs, and he made light of his injuries by dropping some meaty ribs into the audience.



Tommy joked with the crowd: "For the people that know, here's a little f****** joke on the whole situation.



"For those of you that don't know, I brought a couple of unbroken ribs for y'all to throw down on."



He said: "Let's f****** party, goddammit. Ribs? How about some f****** ribs?"