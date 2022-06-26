Olly Alexander embraces his 'freakier' side on stage

Olly Alexander says his onstage persona is "freakier" than how he is in everyday life.

The Years and Years star made his solo debut on the Other Stage at Glastonbury on Sunday (26.06.22), and he spoke about his concerts being the one place he can bring out his "more flamboyant" side.

The 31-year-old pop star and actor told NME at Worthy Farm: “I’m just grateful to be here first of all.

“I’m so lucky I get to do this. I get to express myself when I’m on stage and get to be this version of myself that’s bigger than who I am usually. He’s more flamboyant and more out there but it’s an expression of who I am inside. That’s a part of me and I get to do that on stage.

“I hope people that come to the show and come to watch Years and Years, get to get a bit of that for themselves, [to say] ‘I’m going to be myself, I’m going to be freakier!’ That’s what I hope because life is really difficult right now for so many different people and in so many different ways.”

As well as playing his own set, Olly joined the Pet Shop Boys for a rendition of 'Dreamland'.

Olly previously covered the 80s synth-pop duo's hit 'It's A Sin' for the Channel 4 AIDS drama he starred in of the same name.

The former 'Skins' actor starred as Ritchie Tozer in the series about the 1980s AIDS epidemic in the UK.