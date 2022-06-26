Eagles hint their BST Hyde Park concert could be their last in London

The Eagles hinted their Hyde Park concert could be their last ever London show.



The soft rock legends headlined American Express Presents BST Hyde Park on Sunday night (26.06.22), and drummer and vocalist Don Henley suggested they might not be able to make it across the pond again.



The 74-year-old rocker said: “So, this is British Summer Time.



“In case we don’t pass this way again, I want to thank you all for embracing these songs, taking them into your hearts and your homes – we appreciate it.”



As the sun faded on a packed-out Hyde Park, the iconic band celebrated five decades of their debut eponymous 1972 album - which they recorded at London’s Olympic Studios - with a 23-song set.



Don noted - after dedicating his drum solo to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins - that the record was produced during the 1972 miners’ strike and how it impacted its creation.



He told the crowd: “We’d be in the middle of a take and the power would go off.”



The 'Get Over It' hitmakers - also comprising Timothy Schmit, Vince Gill and Joe Walsh - treated the 65,000-strong crowd to an array hits, including ‘Tequila Sunrise’, ‘Witchy Woman’ and ‘Hotel California’.



Tennis icon John McEnroe made a pit stop on his way to Wimbledon as he made a cameo with his acoustic guitar for the final number ‘Already Gone’, along with his singer-songwriter wife Patty Smyth.



At one point, guitarist Joe joked he got to have “a lot more fun” in their groovy 70s heyday.



The 74-year-old guitarist quipped: “I had a lot more fun being 20 in the 70s than I’m having being 70 in the 20s’.”



They were also joined by Deacon Frey, 29, the son of their late frontman, Glenn Frey - who passed away in 2016 - for a cover of Jack Tempchin's ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’ and the fan-favourite ‘Take It Easy’.







Eagles American Express Presents BST Hyde Park full setlist:



‘Seven Bridges Road’



‘One of These Nights’



‘New Kid in Town’



‘Witchy Woman’



‘Take it to the Limit’



‘Lyin’ Eyes’



‘In the City’



‘I Can’t Tell You Why’



‘Victim of Love’



‘Tequila Sunrise’



‘Best of My Love’



‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’



‘Take it Easy’



‘Life’s Been Good’



‘Those Shoes’



‘The Boys of Summer’



‘Funk #49’



‘Heartache Tonight’



‘Life in the Fast Lane’



‘Hotel California’



‘Rocky Moutain Way’



‘Desperado’



‘Already Gone’