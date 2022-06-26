Brandy and Lil Wayne perform with Jack Harlow at the BET Awards 2022

Jack Harlow brought out Brandy and Lil Wayne at the 2022 BET Awards.

The 'First Class' hitmaker had a couple of surprises in store when he took to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (26.06.22).

First up, the 24-year-old star was joined by the 'Lollipop' rapper, 39, for a rendition of their track 'Poison'.

And Jack had another surprise up his sleeve, with the 43-year-old R'n'B legend freestyling over Jack's mega-hit 'First Class'.

Brandy rapped: “Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is world-famous, one of the greatest/Living legend, did I mention my résumé is amazing/Over 20 years and I’m still a topic/A b**** is worth a million and I’m feeling philanthropic/Popular but now I’m poppin’ s*** for those out of pocket.”

The audience - including Brandy's brother Ray J - erupted into applause.

Jack and Brandy had only recently exchanged words on social media after the former admitted he had no idea Ray J, 41, is Brandy's sibling.

She responded to his tweet: “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep […] See, I can have a little fun too. hehe…all love. (sic)"

The BET Awards also saw a surprise appearance from Mariah Carey, who teamed up with Latto to perform 'Big Energy'.

Elsewhere, Lizzo brought 'About Damn Time' to the BET stage and Lifetime Achievement Award honouree Sean 'Diddy' Combs was joined by a host of stars for a medley of his greatest hits.

Jodeci and Mary J. Blige came out for 'Come and Talk to Me' and 'I’m Goin’ Down', respectively.

Diddy sped through 'Victory' before being joined by Shyne for 'Bad Boyz'.

He followed the pair of hits with 'All About the Benjamins' with The Lox and Lil Kim and 'I Need A Girl Pt. II.'

Busta Rhymes came out for 'Pass the Courvoisier' and Bryson Tiller joined Diddy for a rendition of his new song 'Gotta Move On'.

The 52-year-old hip-hop icon then paid a touching tribute to his late girlfriend Kim Porter, with a clip of her being shown before 'I'll Be Missing You'.

Maverick City Music and Faith Evans joined him on stage to perform their 1997 classic as a tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. and Kim.