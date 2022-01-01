Slowthai inks publishing deal with BMG

Slowthai has inked a global publishing deal with BMG.

The 27-year-old British rapper - whose real name is Tyron Frampton - has signed an agreement with the major label covering all his future releases, including his eagerly-awaited third studio album.

A statement noted: “Known for his unique brand of ‘punk-rap’, Slowthai has since then cemented his status as one of the most influential and prominent artists within grime and hip-hop today."

Tom Cater, BMG senior manager, A+R Publishing UK, said: “We are big fans of Slowthai here at BMG and have been watching him closely since his first LP. We can’t wait for what he does next.”

Hugo Turquet, BMG SVP publishing, UK, added: “It’s an honour to welcome Slowthai to BMG. He is a true spokesperson for what is going on in today’s world and is able to mix and cross genres in a way which is quite unique. The world is definitely coming around to Slowthai and it is exciting to be able to work with him at this stage of his career.”

Slowthai rose to prominence in 2019, thanks to his politically-charged verses about Brexit and former and current Prime Ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

His debut studio album, 'Nothing Great About Britain', was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Slowthai released the follow-up, 'Tyron', in February 2021, which became his first UK number one album.

The star-studded LP includes collaborations with Skepta, Dominic Fike, James Blake, A$AP Rocky and Denzel Curry.