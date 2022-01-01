Pink tells fans who support Supreme Court ruling to 'never listen to my music again'

Pink has told fans that if they agree with the overturning of Roe v. Wade they should "never listen to (her) music again".

The pop star took to Twitter on 25 June in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of 1973's Roe v Wade ruling, which protected a woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion. The decision now gives individual U.S. states the right to ban abortion.

Pink tweeted after the decision, "Let's be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman's uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay - THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F*****G LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F**K RIGHT OFF. We good?"

She also praised Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen for dedicating their Glastonbury Festival duet of F**k You to the U.S. Supreme Court, retweeting a video of their performance with the caption, "Thank you Olivia and Lily".

The singer later posted in support for her fans, saying, "I think all of our nerves are collectively fried from so many years of racism, misogyny, homophobia, etc. + pandemics, mass shootings, wars and the total lunacy, hypocrisy, ignorance of the GOP (Republican Party) - it's all a bit much. But we will stick together. Good will prevail over evil."

Many celebrities have reacted to the ruling on social media. On Sunday, Madonna told her followers that it had plunged her "into deep despair" and she was scared for her daughters and all women in America, before adding, "I am just plain scared."

She ended her Instagram message on a determined note, assuring her followers that they will fight and overcome the ruling and the right to an abortion will be a federal law once again.