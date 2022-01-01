Billie Joe Armstrong 'renouncing' U.S. citizenship

Billie Joe Armstrong told a crowd on Friday that he's "renouncing" his U.S. citizenship.

The Green Day singer seemingly responded to Friday's overturning of Roe v. Wade - meaning abortion is no longer a federal law in America - during a concert at the London Stadium on Friday night.

"F**k America. I'm f**king renouncing my citizenship, I'm f**king coming here," he declared, according to video footage from the show. "There's too much f**king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country."

After the crowd went wild and he stopped to hear them cheer, he added, "Oh, I'm not kidding, you're going to get a lot of me in the coming days."

Billie Joe has been outspoken about his country many times over the years, and his band famously released the song and album American Idiot in 2004.

They are currently on tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer in Europe.

The United States Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade, which found that the U.S. Constitution protects a woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion. The overturning means that individual U.S. states can make abortion illegal.