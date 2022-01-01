Kendrick Lamar triumphs at 2022 BET Awards

Kendrick Lamar surpassed Drake's record as the most garlanded rapper by winning the Best Male Hip Hop Artist prize for the fifth time at the BET Awards on Sunday.

The awards show, which celebrates Black excellence in music, culture and sports, was opened by Lizzo and host Taraji P. Henson, with criticism of Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade precedent that guaranteed access to abortion.

"Guns have more rights than a woman," Henson said in her monologue. "It's a sad day in America. A weapon that can take lives has more power than woman who can give life, if she chooses to."

Janelle Monae gave the middle finger and said, "F**k you, Supreme Court", while Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Jazmine Sullivan called on men to support women's fight for their rights.

It was a good night for male artists, with Silk Sonic, a duo featuring Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, taking home prizes for Album of the Year and Best Group, and .Paak winning the video director award.

Going into the ceremony, Lamar and Drake had both won Best Male Hip Hop Artist four times, so Lamar beat the record by winning the accolade again at the show. That wasn't his only award of the night, as he also won Video of the Year for Family Ties, his collaboration with Baby Teems. He was not present at the ceremony due to his performance at the Glastonbury Festival.

Other musical winners included The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Mary J. Blige, and Lil Baby, with Sean 'Diddy' Combs taking home a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Will Smith, whose award was not presented at the ceremony following his Oscars controversy, won an acting prize for King Richard, which also won Best Movie. Zendaya won the equivalent female prize.

The BET Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The full list of winners is below:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Jazmine Sullivan

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: The Weeknd

Best Group: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Best Collaboration: Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - Essence

Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - We Win

Video of the Year: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Video Director of the Year: Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Best New Artist: Latto

Album of the Year: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic

BET Her Award: Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Best International Act: Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie: King Richard

Best Actor: Will Smith - King Richard

Best Actress: Zendaya - Euphoria/Spider-Man: No Way Home

Youngstars Award: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award: Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the Year Award: Stephen Curry

BET Lifetime Achievement Award: Sean 'Diddy' Combs.