Silk Sonic win big at 2022 BET Awards

Silk Sonic were the big winners at the 2022 BET Awards.

The annual ceremony celebrating black culture took place at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sunday night (26.06.22), and this year Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's R'n'B supergroup dominated the evening.

The duo's debut album, 'An Evening With Silk Sonic', was crowned Album of the Year, while the 'Leave The Door Open' hitmakers also took home Best Group.

Anderson won a third prize, Video director of the year, meaning he became the most-awarded star of the night.

Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox had led the nominations, but all came home empty-handed.

Following the overturning of Roe v Wade, resulting in terminations being illegal for millions of women across America, several stars used their time on stage to blast the US Supreme Court.

Actress-and-singer Janelle Monae, 36, stuck up her middle finger while introducing the Best female R'n'B/pop artist nominees, and received a standing ovation after delivering a powerful speech.

She said: "These artists are making art on our own terms, owning our truths and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body and our decisions, my body.

"F*** you Supreme Court. I know we're celebrating us right now as we should. We absolutely deserve to celebrate — especially now we should celebrate our art by protecting our right and our truths."

Jazmine Sullivan won the prize and asked men to "stand up" for their women as "we need your support more than ever".

She said: "It's a hard time for us.

"I want to speak directly to the men: We need y'all. We need y'all to stand up, stand up for us, stand up with us. If you've ever benefitted from a woman making one of the toughest decisions of her life, which is to terminate a pregnancy, you need to be standing. This is not just a woman issue. This is everybody's issue. We need your support more than ever."

Elsewhere, Sean 'Diddy' Combs was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Mary J. Blige received the BET Her accolade.

The evening saw epic performances from Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch and Chance the Rapper.

Taraji. P Henson hosted proceedings.

An abridged list of the BET Awards winners:

Best female R'n'B/pop artist

Jazmine Sullivan

Best male R'n'B/pop artist

The Weeknd

Best female hip hop artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best male hip hop artist

Kendrick Lamar

Best group

Silk Sonic

Best collaboration

'Essence' Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber and Tems

Best new artist

Latto

Video of the year

'Family Ties' Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

Video director of the year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award

'We Win' Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

'Good Morning Gorgeous' Mary J. Blige

Best international act

Tems (Nigeria)

Best movie

'King Richard'

Best actor

Will Smith, 'King Richard'

Best actress

Zendaya, 'Euphoria' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Sportswoman of the year award

Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the year award

Stephen Curry