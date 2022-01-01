Paul McCartney surprises Glastonbury crowd with Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen duets

Paul McCartney sent the crowd wild at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday night by bringing out surprise guests Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen.

The Foo Fighters frontman made his first public appearance since the death of his bandmate Taylor Hawkins in March as he joined The Beatles legend during his headlining set on the Pyramid Stage.

After introducing him to the crowd as "my friend from the west coast of America", they teamed up for a rendition of The Beatles' I Saw Her Standing There and Wings' song Band on the Run.

Grohl, who flew to the U.K. specifically for his guest appearance, told the crowd he hadn't had a smooth journey.

"Well I started on Wednesday, then the flight got cancelled, back to the airport Thursday and then the flight got cancelled, but I swear I would never miss being on stage with you right now," he said.

McCartney added, "Love you Dave, thank you man, we all love ya. Ladies and gentlemen one more time - Dave Grohl. He said you know he'll come over and I didn't believe him but I should have, he showed up."

Going straight onto his next surprise guest, the 80-year-old rocker introduced his friend "from the east coast of America". McCartney thanked Springsteen for making the special trip and he replied, "Couldn't miss it, man."

They went on to perform The Boss' song Glory Days and the Fab Four's I Wanna Be Your Man.

Both Grohl and Springsteen returned to the stage to help McCartney close the show with The End by The Beatles.

Elsewhere during his set, McCartney thrilled fans by duetting virtually with his late bandmate John Lennon on I've Got A Feeling using archive footage and vocals.