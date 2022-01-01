Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen deliver message to Supreme Court during surprise Glastonbury duet

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen dedicated a duet to the U.S. Supreme Court at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday.

The Good 4 U singer brought out the Smile hitmaker during her set for a surprise rendition of Lily's 2009 song F**k You, dedicating the song to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Their dedication comes after the court overturned the 1973 ruling named Roe v. Wade - which protected a woman's constitutional right to have an abortion - on Friday. This decision will now allow individual U.S. states to make abortion illegal.

After introducing Lily onto the stage, Olivia said of the decision, "I'm devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s**t about freedom."

Immediately before starting the song, she added, "This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you."

Addressing their duet, Olivia gushed, "This is actually my first Glastonbury and I'm sharing this stage with Lily, this is the biggest dream come true ever. But I'm also equally as heartbroken about what happened in America yesterday."

Olivia and Lily weren't the only musicians to express their outrage at the iconic festival. Billie Eilish said Friday was "a really, really dark day for women in the U.S.," during her headline set hours after the decision and Phoebe Bridgers got the audience to chant "f**k the Supreme Court" during her set.

On Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion said during the middle of her performance, "You know I wouldn't be me if I didn't say something about these stupid-a*s men... I want to have it on the motherf**king record that the hot boys and the hot girls do not support this bulls**t that y'all campaign for. My body is my motherf**king choice."