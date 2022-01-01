Phoebe Bridgers leads chant against U.S. Supreme Court at Glastonbury Festival

Phoebe Bridgers spoke out against the U.S. Supreme Court during her set at Glastonbury Festival on Friday.

The I Know The End singer led a chant in response to the United States Supreme Court's landmark overturning of Roe v Wade, meaning U.S. women no longer have the constitutional right to get an abortion.

Phoebe stopped her set to tell the crowd, "In all honesty, (the festival is) like super surreal and fun, but I'm having like the s**ttiest day."

After asking if there were any Americans in the crowd, Phoebe invited concertgoers to say "f**k the Supreme Court" with her.

"F**k that s**t," she concluded, following their chant. "F**k America. Like, f**k you. All these irrelevant old motherf**kers trying to tell us what to do with our f**king bodies."

Roe v Wade was a landmark Supreme Court ruling that found that the United States Constitution generally protects a woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion. The Supreme Court overturned this decision on Friday, allowing individual U.S. states to make abortion illegal.

A leaked Politico report revealed earlier this year that the Supreme Court was considering overturning the decision.

At the time, Phoebe wrote on Twitter, "I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access."