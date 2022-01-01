NEWS Arlo Parks, Phoebe Bridgers and Guy Garvey to read CBeebies Bedtime Stories from Glastonbury Newsdesk Share with :





Fresh from the fields of Worthy Farm, the musical trio to help preschoolers across the nation wind down.



Arlo Parks, Phoebe Bridgers and Guy Garvey join the long list of CBeebies Bedtime Stories reading alumni bringing very special readings at Glastonbury festival.



Kick starting the line-up is Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks, who has taken the music scene by storm since her debut album topped the charts in 2018 and has received support across the BBC including BBC Music Introducing and BBC Radio 1, makes her CBeebies debut on Monday 27th June reading Once Upon a Rhythm written by James Carter and illustrated by Valerio Vidali.



American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers will be putting on a performance of a different kind on Wednesday 29th June as she reads The Spectacular Suit written by Kat Patrick and illustrated by Hayley Wells.



No stranger to CBeebies Bedtime Stories, lead singer of Elbow Guy Garvey returns once more but this time from the tents of Glastonbury, to give his rendition of A Little Bit Brave written and illustrated by Nicola Kinnear airing on Tuesday 28th June.



Arlo Parks says: “It was an absolute pleasure to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story from Glastonbury and bring joy and dreams to young people – what a special moment!”



Guy Garvey says: “The first time I did a CBeebies Bedtime Story it was for the rest of the band's kids, I didn’t have any of my own. Now I’ve got one and they’ve got more. The book I’ve chosen is a favourite bought for me by my best friend Pete Jobson who also has a couple of munchkins. So this is a lovely way to do something for all of them and to be doing it at the best party in the world is a super bonus.”



Readers of CBeebies Bedtime Stories in the past year have included Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge, Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston, Ellie Goulding, Dave Grohl and Rose Ayling-Ellis who signed her story in British Sign Language.



CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and BBC iPlayer.