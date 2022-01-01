NEWS LF SYSTEM challenging Kate Bush for Number 1 with 'Afraid To Feel' Newsdesk Share with :





After rocketing up the Official Singles Chart over the last four weeks, LF SYSTEM are currently challenging Kate Bush for Number 1 with viral single Afraid To Feel, at Number 2 on the Official Chart: First Look.



Kate Bush has so far enjoyed two weeks at the summit with Running Up That Hill and is heading for a third – but the Scottish DJ duo are hot on her tail with their Summery dance hit.



Following its surprise drop early last week, Beyoncé’s comeback smash BREAK MY SOUL is looking to crack the Top 10 for the first time, up 17 places to Number 4 after 48 hours.



Massive by Drake continues its pace as the breakout single from his new album Honestly, Nevermind, so far climbing two to a new peak of Number 6.



Japanese singer-songwriter and YouTube star Joji creeps ever closer to his first UK Top 10, as Glimpse Of Us looks set to rise three to Number 11.



Charlie Puth could snag this week’s highest new entry with Left and Right featuring BTS member Jung Kook; the song is tracking to debut at Number 14 and would mark Charlie’s sixth Top 20 single.



Taylor Swift’s new single Carolina is pacing to enter at Number 17 this Friday. If it holds on it will be Taylor’s 41st Top 40 hit in the UK.



Burna Boy’s Last Last has been a long-standing hit on the UK’s Official Afrobeaats Chart, and its now tracking to reach its highest peak on the Singles Chart too - up two on the first look at Number 20.