Whole Again? Kerry Katona is keen to mend rift with former Atomic Kitten bandmates

Kerry Katona thinks it is a “shame” she no longer speaks to the rest of Atomic Kitten.

The 41-year-old star - who was part of the 'Whole Again' girl group from 1998 until 2001 and again in 2013 until 2017 – believes life is too short to bear a grudge and hopes she and her former bandmates can put their rows behind them before it’s too late, admitting the death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding had made her contemplate the situation.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: “Cheryl Tweedy has announced that she and the rest of Girls Aloud are taking part in Race For Life in memory of Sarah Harding.

“I was friends with Sarah and think that’s a lovely idea. I think it’s nice the girls are coming together and it’s for such a brilliant cause.

“I’m not as close to the Atomic Kitten girls as I once was and it does make me wonder what would happen if, God forbid, anything happened to one of us.

“We’ve not spoken for years. I think life is too short and it’s a shame.”

Kerry previously insisted she has no idea why Liz McClarnon, Natasha Hamilton and Jenny Frost won’t speak to her anymore.

She said: “I don't know why the girls don't speak to me. But I love them to bits and I want nothing but happiness for them.

"I wish them all the best! There's no bad blood on my side."

Kerry's most recent exit from the group occurred following a personal appearance she made in Manchester, when one person in reference to Natasha suggested she "lose the ginger", prompting Kerry to say: "I'm not being funny, Atomic Kitten - I always saw her as a toxic ****!"

Just hours later, she wrote on Instagram: "Gutted that I am no longer apart of Atomic Kitten!! Wish the girls all the love and happiness in the world!! Was very proud to be the founder member of AK! Had some amazing times with the kittens! And gutted not to be apart of that no more! I guess I'll keep to knock knock jokes from now on (sic)."