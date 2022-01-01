NEWS Harry Styles re-gains UK Number 1 album with Harry’s House after incredibly close race with Drake Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles returns to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart today for a third, non-consecutive week with Harry’s House, seeing off fierce competition from two big new releases.



Harry’s third solo album extends its lead as the longest-running Number 1 album of 2022 so far, after his Love On Tour hit London’s Wembley stadium last weekend.



The race to Number 1 this week, however, was extremely tight with just 350 chart units separating the Top 2. Harry’s nearest rival Drake sees his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind debut at Number 2, becoming the Canadian rapper’s 10th Top 5 record, and this week’s most-streamed collection having only been available on digital formats.



Oxfordshire rock band Foals enter at Number 3 with Life Is Yours, which becomes their sixth Top 3 album. Life Is Yours holds the distinction of being this week’s biggest-seller on physical formats; it debuts at Number 1 on both the Official Vinyl Chart and the Official Record Store Chart too.



Radiohead off-shoot group Smile – comprised of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, alongside Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – break into the Top 5 for the first time today with A Light For Attracting Attention thanks to the strong sales of its physical release. It previously peaked at Number 19 earlier this year.



Outside the Top 10, David Bowie’s seminal album The Rise And Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars re-enters the Official Albums Chart at Number 12 thanks to a special half-speed LP re-issue to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Ziggy Stardust, Bowie’s fifth studio album, originally peaked at Number 5 in 1972.



Following her record-breaking success on the Official Singles Chart last week, Kate Bush’s The Whole Story jumps up seven places to Number 17 – a personal best peak for the year so far. In turn, Queen’s The Platinum Collection re-enters the Top 40 today (21) following its first-ever vinyl release across six very special coloured vinyl discs containing each of the rock band’s three greatest hits compilations.



Next up, two acts earn their first ever entries in the Official Albums Chart this week; Academy Award-nominated actress Jessie Buckley with For All Our Days That Tear The Heart, released in collaboration with Suede guitarist Bernard Butler (23) and UK rock duo Nova Twins’ second album Supernova (27). Nova Twins have just been announced as the next guests on The Record Club with Bowers and Wilkins.



And finally, Stereophonics own greatest hits Best Of – A Decade In The Sun re-enters the chart at Number 36 following a two-night stint at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium with Tom Jones.