George Ezra placed on vocal rest ahead of rumoured surprise set at Glasto

George Ezra's rumoured surprise set at Glastonbury might be in jeopardy after he was placed on vocal rest for 48 hours.

The 'Green Green Grass' singer was forced to cancel his performance at Tinderbox Festival in Denmark on Friday (24.06.22) after coming down with laryngitis.

In a social media statement, he said: "Hello everybody, I'm absolutely gutted to say that I won't be able to perform at Tinderbox Festival in Denmark tomorrow.

"I've come down with a nasty bout of laryngitis and under doctor's orders I've been advised to go on full vocal rest for 48 hours."

The 29-year-old pop star admitted he "hates" having to cancel concerts, but he had no other choice.

The 'Shotgun' hitmaker is said to be a surprise performer on the John Peel stage on Sunday (26.06.22) at 2pm.

And although the 48 hours will be up by then, it remains uncertain if he'll be fit to perform at Worthy Farm.

In April, George said he was "gutted" to be missing the music extravaganza in Somerset.

He said: “The thing about the Glastonbury line-up is, it’s something I don't concern myself with until I’m actually there.

“And when I’m there, I’m like, ‘Just stick me on in any tent, I’ll come and play in somebody’s tent. I just want to be there’.

“I’m gutted to be missing Glastonbury this year, genuinely.

“That’s another thing I do, I kid myself like, ‘Oh I’m used to festivals now because I work them, I don’t need to go for myself’.

“Then the promo starts and you start hearing interviews from people who are going and you’re like, ‘Oh f***, I’m going to miss that’.”

The 'Budapest' hitmaker - who performed in front of Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee earlier this month - is just weeks away from his huge headline gig at Finsbury Park in London on July 17.