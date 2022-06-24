The Libertines open Glastonbury 2022

The Libertines have kicked off Glastonbury 2022 with a performance on The Other Stage.

Co-frontman Pete Doherty - who famously "married" supermodel Kate Moss, 48, at a joke wedding at the famous music festival in 2005 - and his bandmates played a 15-song set at Worthy Farm on Friday (24.06.22).

The indie rockers thundered through fan-favourites, including 'Up The Bracket', 'Vertigo', 'The Ha Ha Wall' and Gunga Din'.

It's the first time Pete, 43, has played Glastonbury since he ditched drugs and alcohol for a clean lifestyle.

They previously played in 2015 and 2003.

The musician - who now lives in France with his wife Katia de Vidas - has been clean for more than two years but admitted he had a number of "close calls" over the years because of his consumption of heroin and other drugs.

He said recently: "I was really pushing the limits. There were a few close calls really. I nearly lost my feet and horrible things like that.

"It was very close, just because of the injecting. That's what happens when you run out of veins. It all seems so long ago now though but it was a hell of a ride."

The 'Can't Stand Me Now' hitmaker insisted there wasn't an "epiphany moment" for him when he decided to get clean, which came around November 2019 after he was fined £8,500 and given a three-month suspended sentence for "violence while intoxicated" after being arrested twice in Paris for buying cocaine and then getting into an argument with passers-by.

He said: "It was tough. There was no epiphany moment. It was so many years of going to rehabs and trying different ideas, I did everything from projectile vomiting at the Tham Krabok monastery in Thailand to clinics.

"And people who have been in active addiction would say to me, 'One day you'll just know it's the time to stop.' Somehow the balance has shifted."

The Libertines' Glastonbury setlist:

'Up the Bracket'

'Vertigo'

'The Ha Ha Wall'

'Gunga Din'

'What Katie Did'

'You're My Waterloo'

'Boys in the Band'

'Can't Stand Me Now'

'Music When the Lights Go Out'

'Horrorshow'

'What Became of the Likely Lads'

'Death on the Stairs'

'The Good Old Days'

'Time for Heroes'

'Don't Look Back Into the Sun'