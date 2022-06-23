Wolf Alice land back in London hours before Glasto set after US travel chaos

Wolf Alice have landed back on British soil in time for their Glastonbury set after their flight was cancelled.



The 'Moaning Lisa Smile' group feared not being able to make it back in time for their performance at Worthy Farm on Friday (24.06.22) after their flight from Los Angeles to Heathrow Airport was cancelled and they were left stranded.



They tweeted on Thursday (23.06.22): "Our flights been cancelled and we need to get to glastonbury not joking (sic)"



The 'Delicious Things' group had even asked if anyone had a private jet to save the day.



They asked their followers: "Has anyone got a private jet in La? (sic)"



The Mercury Prize winners ended up having to fly from Los Angeles to Seattle to get a direct flight to London Heathrow.



After a gruelling travel experience, Ellie Rowsell and co confirmed they had arrived back in London on their Instagram Story, just hours ahead of their performance on the Pyramid Stage.



They will now make the 139-mile journey from London to Glastonbury in Somerset, South West England.



Wolf Alice are due on stage at 4.45pm.



Billie Eilish is the headliner tonight.



Meanwhile, the indie rockers have released the new EP 'Blue Lullaby', lullaby versions of their acclaimed LP ‘Blue Weekend'.