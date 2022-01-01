Ozzy Osbourne shares title track from upcoming solo LP Patient Number 9

Ozzy Osbourne has unveiled his new solo LP 'Patient Number 9', and released the title track featuring guitar legend Jeff Beck.

The Prince of Darkness has made his music comeback with his first new music since his 2020 LP 'Ordinary Man'.

The seven-minute epic features Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo on bass, Zakk Wylde on guitars and keyboards, and producer Andrew Watt on backing vocals, guitars, and keyboards.

Black Sabbath fans will be pleased to hear Ozzy's bandmate Tony Iommi is featured on two tracks, 'No Escape' and 'Degradation Rules'.

The star-studded collection features a posthumous recording of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney also contributed to the 12-track LP.

'Patient Number 9' will be released on September 9.

Ozzy's music comeback comes as he recovers from life-changing surgery.

The 'Dreamer' singer has been "recuperating" at home after undergoing the major operation last week.

Ozzy thanked fans for their well-wishes and confirmed he was back home recovering.

In an update shared on social media, he said: “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably.

“I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery.”

The legendary singer's wife Sharon, 69, had shared that her spouse was heading in for "a very major operation".

Without specifying the procedure or the nature of it, Sharon had said on 'The Talk': "[Ozzy] has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there.

“It’s really going to determine the rest of his life."

Ozzy has Parkinson's disease and previously suffered a nasty fall and dislodged metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003.

He previously opened up about his Parkinson’s diagnosis in a candid interview on US TV, in which he admitted the condition is “just another thing on my plate”.

He said: "Well the one question from me was, ‘Is it a terminal illness?’, and the guy says, ‘No, but life is’.

“It’s just another thing on my plate I have got to deal with. I’m not in the slightest worried about it."

Ozzy Osbourne's 'Patient Number 9’ track-list:

1. ‘Patient Number 9’ [feat. Jeff Beck]

2. ‘Immortal’ [feat. Mike McCready]

3. ‘Parasite’ [feat. Zakk Wylde]

4. ‘Mr. Darkness’ [feat. Zakk Wylde]

5. ‘One of Those Days’ [feat. Eric Clapton]

6. ‘A Thousand Shades’ [feat. Jeff Beck]

7. ‘No Escape from Now’ [feat. Tony Iommi]

8. ‘Nothing Feels Right’ [feat. Zakk Wylde]

9. ‘Evil Shuffle’ [feat. Zakk Wylde]

10. ‘Degradation Rules’ [feat. Tony Iommi]

11. ‘Dead and Gone’

12. ‘God Only Knows’