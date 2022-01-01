Gabrielle to mark 30th anniversary of Dreams with huge UK tour

Gabrielle has announced the '30 Years of Dreaming Tour'.

The 'Sunshine' hitmaker will embark on a UK tour next autumn to celebrate three decades since the release of her 1993 classic 'Dreams'.

Gabrielle, 52, said: "Going on tour to celebrate 30 years of 'Dreams' is just amazing. I can't wait to party with everyone and celebrate the record that launched my career three decades ago! Time sure does fly when you are having fun."

The run kicks off on October 6 in Guildford, and includes a stop at London's historic Royal Albert Hall on October 31, before wrapping in Southend on November 1.

The tour announcement comes as it was announced that the 'Out of Reach' hitmaker will be among the support acts for Adele at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 1 and 2.

She said: "I'm so thrilled and proud to be part of what will be an incredible day, headlined by an artist I love and adore. Adele is a phenomenal singer songwriter and it is an honour to be asked to join her at British Summer Time."

The 'Hello' hitmaker personally chose Gabrielle as she has been a huge fan from a young age.

The 34-year-old pop superstar tweeted: "The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!! An all female bill, from new artists that I'm obsessed with to the heavenly @KaceyMusgraves to one of my favorite artists of all time @GabrielleUk who I've loved since I was 4!!"

The all-female line-up also includes Kacey Musgraves, Mahalia, Self Esteem, Nilufer Yanya, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene.

Tickets for the '30 Years of Dreaming Tour' 2023 go on general sale from 10am next Friday, July 8. They will be available from www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gabrielle.co.uk.

Gabrielle's 2023 tour dates:

OCTOBER 2023

6th - Guildford, G Live

7th - Plymouth, Pavilions

9th - Oxford, New Theatre

10th - Norwich, UEA

12th - Hull, City Hall

13th - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

14th - Halifax, Victoria Theatre

16th - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

17th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

19th - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

20th - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

21st - York, Barbican

23rd - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

24th - Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

26th - Cardiff, St. David's Hall

30th - Brighton, Dome

31st - London, Royal Albert Hall

NOVEMBER 2023

1st - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion