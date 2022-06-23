Say You'll Be There: Melanie C has a 'good feeling' Victoria Beckham would play Glastonbury

Melanie C has hinted the Spice Girls could play Glastonbury in the future, and is hopeful Victoria Beckham will agree to the "dream" gig.

The iconic 90s girl group - also comprising Mel B (Scary), Geri Horner (Ginger) and Emma Bunton (Baby) - reunited for a tour in 2019, without Victoria, but Sporty Spice has a "good feeling" that Posh Spice would say yes to playing the legendary music festival.

Speaking to BBC Entertainment Correspondent Colin Paterson live from the festival in Somerset, England, where Melanie played a DJ set on Thursday (23.06.22), she said: "It's the dream, the absolute dream, yeah, we would love to do it ... You know what, the girls and I, we have chatted about it. You know, it's the biggest stage in the world, we have the best festival in the world right here."

Quizzed on whether they could persuade the fashion designer to do Glasto with them, she replied: "Hmm, I have a good feeling."

The 48-year-old star has made no secret of the fact she would love the 'Say You'll Be There' hitmakers to play Glastonbury, they just need a call from organisers Emily and Michael Eavis.

The 'Who I Am' singer previously urged fans to start a petition to campaign for them to be booked for the festival.

Speaking on the 'Reign with Josh Smith' podcast last year, she said: "I don't think we've been asked in all honesty, we haven't been asked to do it, but I do believe it could be the thing that would see all five girls on stage. So should we start a petition?"

