Paul McCartney's surprise Glastonbury warm-up gig is instant sell-out

Paul McCartney sold out a surprise Glastonbury warm-up gig at a small music venue just minutes after it was announced on Thursday.

The Beatles legend, 80, will perform at the famous Somerset music event on Saturday, but will be taking to the stage at the less illustrious not-for-profit Cheese and Grain venue in nearby Frome at 5 pm local time on Friday.

After venue chiefs advertised the concert on Thursday, tickets, which cost $30 (£25), sold out in under an hour - despite rail chaos in the U.K. and the low-key nature of its announcement on their social media accounts.

They wrote that lucky fans who managed to bag a ticket can expect "an amazing treat" and added, "We are told this won't be his normal set either so should be an afternoon full of wonderful surprises."

McCartney will play Glastonbury for the first time since 2004 on Saturday - making him its oldest-ever headliner. Other bill-topping acts include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross.

The legendary music event got underway on Wednesday, with many fans arriving on Thursday or Friday - when the full programme of performances gets underway.