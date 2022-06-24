Sir Paul McCartney to play 800-capacity Glastonbury warm-up gig

Sir Paul McCartney is set to play an 800-capacity Glastonbury warm-up show in Frome, Somerset this evening (24.06.22).



The Beatles legend had tickets for the once-in-a-lifetime gig made available on a first-come, first-served basis, with fans invited to queue up at the Cheese and Grain venue to purchase a ticket for just £25.



Within an hour of throwing open the doors at 5pm on Thursday (24.06.22), they'd sold out.



The set promises to be "an afternoon full of wonderful surprises".



On the venue's website, it was announced: "In 24 hours time from now Paul McCartney will be performing live, here in Frome, at the Cheese and Grain.



“What an incredible opportunity to watch Paul warm up for his Glastonbury headlining performance this weekend.



"What an amazing treat … we are told this won’t be his normal set either so should be an afternoon full of wonderful surprises.”



Over the years, the tiny venue has paid host to huge acts, including Foo Fighters, Fatboy Slim and Robert Plant.



McCartney, 80, is set to make history as the oldest solo headliner of Glastonbury when he closes the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Saturday night (25.06.22).



The 'Let it Be' hitmaker last played the world-famous music festival in 2004.



McCartney was due to perform in 2020 for Glastonbury's 50th anniversary, before the event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



It's been reported that the 'Eleanor Rigby' hitmaker is planning a virtual duet with late bandmate John Lennon.



On his recent 'Got Back' tour of the US, McCartney performed a rendition of the Beatles classic ‘I've Got A Feeling’ from 1970's 'Let it Be' and was able to sing with his late friend - who was assassinated, aged 40, in December 1980 - when footage from Peter Jackson's 'Get Back' docu-series beamed on a big screen behind him.



He told the crowd: "Peter Jackson said: 'I can pull John’s voice out if you’d like me to.'"