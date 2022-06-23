Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Bring Me The Horizon win big at Kerrang! Awards

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Bring Me The Horizon landed Kerrang! Awards on Thursday night (23.06.22).

The alternative music magazine's annual prize-giving took place at London's Shoreditch Town Hall, with the likes of Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, twenty one pilots and Biffy Clyro among those in attendance at the first ceremony since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

American pop punk veterans Green Day were honoured with the Icon Award presented by Marshall, while 'Sugar, We're Going Down' rockers Fall Out Boy landed their sixth Kerrang! trophy, the Inspiration Award.

Weezer were inducted into the Kerrang! Hall Of Fame in honour of their 30-year career, having sold 35 million records sold worldwide.

Bring Me The Horizon's 'DiE4u' was named Best Song and Bob Vylan scooped Best Album for 'Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life'.

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro beat Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, Loathe, Venom Prison and Neck Deep to be crowned Best British Act presented by Dead Man's Fingers Rum.

Elsewhere, twenty one pilots nabbed Best Live Act presented by Music Venue Trust and Poppy was crowned Best International Act.

Nova Twins landed Best British Breakthrough, while Wargasm landed the New Noise Award.

Amyl and the Sniffers were named Best International Breakthrough.

The 2022 edition saw the introduction of two new accolades, The Disruptor Award and The Grassroots Award.

The former went to doom-trap star Mimi Barks and was presented by 'RuPaul's Drag Race' icon Bimini Bon Boulash.

The Grassroots prize was awarded to activist Janey Starling, the co-director of feminist campaign group Level-Up.

Kerrang! Editor Luke Morton said: "The alternative music scene is more exciting than ever in 2022, and this year's Kerrang! Awards underlines our commitment to supporting new music and championing the underdogs. I'm so proud to introduce three new categories that strike at the heart of the underground and the alternative community, while also recognising the stadium-conquering legends who have paved the way and make the alt. scene the most inspiring place to be right now. Our world is alive with positive change – get on board."

Kerrang! Awards winners list:

KERRANG! ICON presented by Marshall

Green Day

BEST LIVE ACT presented by Music Venue Trust

twenty one pilots

NEW NOISE AWARD presented by Dr Martens

WARGASM (UK)

BEST INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH presented by Blinding Talent

Amyl and the Sniffers

THE DISRUPTOR AWARD

Mimi Barks

KERRANG! HALL OF FAME

Weezer

BEST ALBUM

Bob Vylan

GRASSROOTS AWARD

Janey Starling

BEST BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH presented by MEATliquor

Nova Twins

BEST FESTIVAL presented by Strongbow Ultra

Download Pilot

BEST BRITISH ACT presented by Dead Man's Fingers Rum

Biffy Clyro

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Poppy

BEST SONG

Bring Me The Horizon

KERRANG! INSPIRATION AWARD

Fall Out Boy