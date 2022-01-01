Adele announces Kacey Musgraves and Gabrielle as part of all-female support for BST Hyde Park shows

Adele will be supported by an-female line-up at her two BST Hyde Park shows, including Kacey Musgraves and Gabrielle.

The 34-year-old singer took to Twitter to unveil the support acts for her forthcoming gigs at the iconic London venue on July 1st and July 2nd, with Mahalia and Self Esteem also set to play on the main stage.

She wrote on Twitter: "The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!! An all female bill, from new artists that I'm obsessed with to the heavenly @KaceyMusgraves to one of my favorite artists of all time @GabrielleUk who I’ve loved since I was 4!! (sic)"

Nilufer Yanya, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene complete the supporting acts, and Adele "can't wait" to share the main stage with all of her special guests.

She tweeted: "It’s going to be incredible, there’s a whole host of us performing all day, I can’t wait to share the main stage with you ladies"

Country singer Kacey seemed particularly excited about supporting the 'Easy on Me' hitmaker.

She wrote on Instagram: "HYDE F****** PARK with @adele and a bunch of other talented queens. July 1st + 2nd (sic)"

Gabrielle is also "excited" to be part of the all-female line-up.

She wrote: "I love and adore @adele. I am so incredibly honoured and excited to be part of this amazing line up. Hyde Park I will see you soon (sic)"

Mahalia posted: "too many pinch me moments at the minute to take!!! i can’t wait for this .. thank you @adele (sic)"

Self Esteem - the stage name of singer-songwriter Rebecca Taylor - simply wrote: "Hiya luv! @adele (sic)"