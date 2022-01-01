George Ezra cancels Danish gig due to laryngitis

George Ezra has been forced to cancel a gig in Denmark due to illness, possibly scuppering a rumoured secret performance at Glastonbury.

The Shotgun singer had been due to perform at the Tinderbox Festival in Odense on Friday, but has come down with a "nasty case of laryngitis".

Apologising to fans on Thursday, he tweeted: "Hello everybody, I'm absolutely gutted to say that I won't be able to perform at Tinderbox Festival in Denmark tomorrow.

"I've come down with a nasty bout of laryngitis and under doctor's orders I've been advised to go on full vocal rest for 48 hours."

The British star wrote in a statement that he "hates having to cancel shows" but "this one is out of my control".

George's bout of illness could ruin any plans for him to play one of Glastonbury's famous secret gigs, as fans had spotted an indication he might be on stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England over the weekend.

An act named Gold Rush Kid is listed as playing the John Peel Stage on Sunday. The moniker doesn't correspond with any well-known act, but is the name of the solo rocker's recently released album. If it is him on the bill, the star now faces a race against time to get well before his performance.