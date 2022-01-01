Gloria Estefan reveals why she rejected Super Bowl gig with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Gloria Estefan has revealed why she turned down a Super Bowl appearance with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The Conga singer appeared on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and explained why she turned down the opportunity to share the stage with her fellow Latina pop stars for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami in February 2020.

"Look, this is the bottom line. You have very little time, like 12 minutes or something, to get things on and off the set," Gloria explained. "So, could you do it with one person? Yes, but I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza and they tried to pack it as much as possible. They killed it, that was an amazing show."

When Andy asked if she turned it down, she replied, "OK, and imagine what JLo would have said if I was the third (performer)! I literally would've come out, (sang), 'Come on shake your body' (and) out."

When pushed to confirm if she said no, Gloria added, "Yeah, look, it was their moment... I've done a couple of Super Bowls (and) I didn't want to go on a diet in December."

In her new Netflix documentary Halftime, Jennifer vented her frustrations about sharing her stage time with Shakira.

"This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl," she said. "This is something I have been working for and hoping for for years."

Halftime is streaming on Netflix now.