Britney Spears and Sam Asghari move into new home

Newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have moved into their new home.

The Toxic singer tied the knot with the personal trainer at her home in Thousand Oaks, California earlier this month and they are starting their journey as husband and wife in a new mansion in Calabasas.

Returning to Instagram after a brief hiatus on Wednesday, Britney shared that they have yet to go on honeymoon because they've been moving house.

"Haven't been on my honeymoon yet ... got married and moved into a new house around the same time ... not the smartest thing to do," she wrote besides pictures and video near her new pool. "Oh well it's coming together ... it's so weird I wake up and everything is new ... new pool ... new kitchen ... new bed ... I think I'm in shock !!!

"I took a nice dip in my pool ... it's so bright and it has a nice chill spot ... and a slide ... I went down it 4 times already ... it's hella fast !!! I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak ... life is good."

According to TMZ, Britney splashed out $11.8 million (£9.6 million) on the property, which is reportedly nearby to her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. The mansion reportedly sits on 1.6 acres of land and within an exclusive and secure community. It boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a cinema, gym, guesthouse, wine cellar, and the 55-foot pool with water slide.

The 40-year-old exchanged vows with Sam in front of celebrity guests including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace on 9 June.

Her first husband, Jason Alexander, was slapped with a restraining order for breaking into her home and attempting to crash the wedding.