Mollie King expecting first child with fiancé Stuart Broad

Pop star Mollie King is pregnant with her first child.



The former Saturdays singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of her fiancé, the cricketer Stuart Broad, down on his knees kissing her baby bump.



She captioned the photo, "Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we're expecting a baby later this year! We're absolutely over the moon."



Sharing the same photo to his Instagram, Stuart wrote, "Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!"



The 35-year-old's ex-bandmates Rochelle Humes and Frankie Bridge offered their congratulations, with Rochelle calling it the "best news ever" and Frankie commenting, "Can. Not. Wait."



Stuart's fellow cricketers Jason Roy, Michael Vaughan, Joe Denly, and Darren Gough also sent their best wishes to the couple on his Instagram.



Mollie and the England bowler first got together in March 2018, but split that August. They reunited early the following year and got engaged on New Year's Day in 2021.



The announcement of the couple's happy news came the day before Stuart, 35, is due to take to the field for England in a Test Match against New Zealand - his 155th for the team.