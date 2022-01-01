Ed Sheeran's tiring dressing rooms chats

Ed Sheeran admits he finds it "knackering" gassing to everyone in his dressing room before going on stage.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker, 31, says he prefers to have some alone time before his shows these days.

The father-of-two - who is currently on his 'Mathematics Tour' - is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “I really wanted to build a dressing room under the stage because I used to really buzz off 50 people in my dressing room before a show.

“But the older I get, it is just knackering when you are catching up with someone you haven’t seen for, like, three years.

“Then you have to catch up with someone else and then someone else and then go and do the show.

“So I was just going to say to people my dressing room is under the stage, so I’m going to roll with that.”

The flame-haired pop star recently became a father for the second time.

Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn have Lyra Antarctica, who was born in August 2020, and a second daughter who arrived in May.

And the '2Step' singer previously admitted his idea of a "perfect evening" is being in bed by 8.30pm.

Ed has ditched his rock-and-roll lifestyle since becoming a dad, and when he's not on tour, he likes to stick to a strict 9-5 workday, so he and his other half can be tucked up in bed nice and early.

Speaking last year, he said: “The other night my wife was in LA and we had a Mexican takeaway and were in bed at 8.30pm. It was like the perfect evening.

“My work now is very structured. I work 9 to 5. I go into work at 9am and finish at 5pm, no matter what.

“Some producers work mad hours and I say to them, ‘If you don’t show up at 9am or between 9am and 10am, I am off’. We are either working or not working.

“I wanted to be present then after six months, I wanted to get structure in. It was really wholesome.”