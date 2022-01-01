Robin S. found out about Beyoncé sampling Show Me Love on social media

Robin S. found out about Beyoncé sampling 'Show Me Love' via social media.



The house music legend, 60, has claimed she wasn't contacted by the megastar's team to clear the sample of her 90s' megahit on the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker's comeback single 'Break My Soul'.



Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', she said: “It doesn’t have to be confirmed. A singer knows her songs.



“My son called me and he’s like, ‘Mom, mom, you’re trending all over the place! Beyoncé put her song out and it’s ‘Show Me Love’ and you’re trending everywhere!”



However, she is honoured to be featured on a track with the former Destiny's Child star.



Asked if she'd like to collaborate with Beyoncé, she replied: “That’s always [the] dream.”



Robin added: “This message goes out to the Queen Bey - herself - Beyoncé, to Jay-Z, to the entire team. Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive.



“I am honoured and I’m excited to see what else can happen.”



'Break My Soul', the lead single from the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker's upcoming collection, 'Renaissance', also samples 'Explode' by Big Freedia.



And the 44-year-old rap legend admitted it's "surreal" being on a track with "Queen" Beyoncé.



She tweeted: "It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord someone please catch me #beyonce #bigfreedia #BreakMySoul (sic)"



Beyoncé is set to release her new album on July 29, and it's believed the follow-up to 2016's 'Lemonade' will drop in multiple parts.



The 'Halo hitmaker is on the cover of British Vogue's July issue, and the publication's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful teased what's to come from the superstar.



He wrote: "New music is coming - a thrilling abundance of it...



"The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and re-thinking every decision. Just the way she likes it."