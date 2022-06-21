Dua Lipa performs at Spotify Beach on Cannes Lions Day 2

Dua Lipa performed at Spotify Beach on day two of the Cannes Lions festival.

The 26-year-old singer put in a pulsating "hot and sweaty" performance at the spectacle in the South of France on Tuesday night (21.06.22).

Dua blasted out hits including 'New Rules', 'Love Again', 'Break My Heart', 'Be The One', and 'Levitating' among other top tracks.

At one point during her performance, she asked the jovial crowd: "You guys having a good time so far? You guys feeling as hot and sweaty as we are?"

Following a delighted response by her die-hard fans, she then said: "Alright, that’s what I want to hear."

Grammy winner Dua - who has more than 74 million monthly listeners on Spotify - wore a green minidress for her barnstorming show, and Sir Elton John even appeared on-screen as she sang their 'Cold Heart' collaboration live.

There were also plenty of stars in the crowd to watch Dua, including Post Malone, Andy Cohen, Hasan Minhaj, Winston Duke, Maisie Williams, Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais.

Earlier in the evening, Canadian record producer and DJ Kaytranada kicked things off in style with a stellar set that included 'Meditation', 'At All' and 'Leave Me Alone'.

Elsewhere, on the Representation Behind The Mic Panel, Jemele Hill, founder of the Unbothered Podcast Network and host of Spotify’s 'Jemele Hill is Unbothered', was joined by Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Co-founder and Vice President Joan Baker to discuss the importance of diversity and ongoing efforts to bolster inclusivity.

The panel was moderated by Spotify’s Vice-President, Global Head of Marketing Taj Alavi.