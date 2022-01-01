Luke Combs and wife Nicole welcome son

Country singer Luke Combs has announced the safe arrival of his first child - a baby boy named Tex Lawrence.

Back in January, Luke told fans he and his wife Nicole were expecting, and on Tuesday, the Beautiful Crazy star updated his Instagram followers with the happy news.

And the birth was even more special because it happened on Father's Day.

"Welp he decided Father's Day would be a good time to show up," the 32-year-old wrote. "I couldn't agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!"

Nicole also took to social media to share her own post, uploading the same picture of the new family of three.

"It's going to be hard to top this past Father's Day (crying happy face). Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days (white heart)," she sweetly wrote.

Luke and Nicole married in August 2020.