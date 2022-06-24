Diana Ross' I'm Coming Out is the song Glastonbury-goers want to hear the most

Diana Ross' 'I'm Coming Out' is the song Glastonbury-goers are most looking forward to hearing at Worthy Farm.



According to new data gathered by Spotify, the Motown legend's 1980 mega-hit is the top song being added to Glastonbury playlists created by users on the streaming service.



In second place is Sam Fender's 'Seventeen Going Under', and the North Shields guitar heros mega-hit 'Hypersonic Missiles' also made the top 10.



In third place is another Diana tune, 'Upside Down', followed by Foals 'My Number' and Wet Leg's 'Chaise Longue'.



Glass Animals' 'Heat Waves', Olivia Rodrigos 'good 4 u', Wolf Alice's 'Don't Delete The Kisses' and 'bad guy' by Billie Eilish are also among the top songs fans are streaming ahead of the music extravaganza, which takes place between June 22 and June 26 in Somerset.



Headline acts Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar will rock the Pyramid Stage.



Motown legend Diana is set to play the teatime Legends slot on Sunday (27.06.22).



As always, there will be some surprise sets.



And it was just announced that 'Eurovision' 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra will play Shangri-La's Truth Stage on Friday (24.06.22).



Speaking of playing the legendary festival, the Ukrainian folk-rap ensemble's frontman Oleh Psiuk said: "We are so excited to be playing at Glastonbury Festival alongside some of the biggest names in music from around the world. This is the perfect place for our first ever British performance and we hope it will be the start of many in the UK. We are very grateful for all the support we receive from the people of Britain, both for us and our country, and we are preparing a very special Ukrainian surprise for the fans at Glastonbury. What is it? You'll soon see. See you there."



An official Glastonbury playlist is available on Spotify.





Top 10 songs featured in Glastonbury 2022 user-generated playlists:



Diana Ross - 'I’m Coming Out'

Sam Fender - 'Seventeen Going Under'

Diana Ross - 'Upside Down'

Foals - 'My Number'

Wet Leg - 'Chaise Longue'

Sam Fender - 'Hypersonic Missiles'

Glass Animals - 'Heat Waves'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'good 4 u'

Wolf Alice - 'Don't Delete The Kisses'

Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'