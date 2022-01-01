N-Dubz lead KISS Haunted House Party 2022 line-up

N-Dubz, Craig David and more are set to play this October's KISS Haunted House Party.

The spooktacular - which is sponsored by VOXI, the mobile network with Unlimited Social Media powered by Vodafone - is returning to the OVO Arena Wembley on October 28.

The line-up includes recently reformed hip-hop group N-Dubz, Garage King Craig David and 'Don't Call Me Up' hitmaker Mabel.

Nathan Dawe and Bad Boy Chiller Crew will also take to the stage, with more names set to be announced in due course.

The first line-up announcement was made by Jordan and Perri on the KISS Breakfast show.

They said: "The KISS Haunted House Party is undoubtedly the best Halloween event of the year – and it's finally back in real life! We can't wait to bring everyone together again for a huge memorable night of music and experiences. Let's go!"

Scott Currie, Head of VOXI by Vodafone, added: "We're thrilled to be teaming up with KISS to bring their Haunted House Party back to London this October following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and for VOXI customers the experience is even better – with Unlimited data for Social Media on all plans, our customers can share all their amazing moments from across the night without ever having to worry about their data usage!"

Each year, the artists get into the Halloween spirit by transforming into other celebrities.

Previously, Rita Ora has gone dressed as Post Malone and Anne-Marie as Billie Eilish.

Tickets for the event are on sale from 10am and start from £41 inc fees from KISSFMUK.COM. Keep up to date with the latest announcements by listening to KISS and following @KISSFMUK on socials and for any questions visit?kissfmuk.com.