Glastonbury opens its gates for first time in 3 years

Glastonbury has opened its gates for the first time in three years.



The world-famous music extravaganza's co-organiser, Emily Eavis, has admitted it's "a miracle" they are able to put on the festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, for the first time since 2019, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Emily's father, Michael Eavis, beamed as he greeted festival-goers at the gates on Wednesday morning (22.06.22).



Speaking live from the festival to Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 6, Emily - who curates the line-up with her father - said: “To actually be able to see people there and welcome in, watch them streaming in and running to pitch their tents up… it’s an amazing feeling.



“We were doing so much towards the 50th [anniversary], obviously some of that is still playing out this year and we’ve melded all these ideas into this one festival.



“I think every detail and part of the process has been devoured and savoured by everybody, it’s so precious.”



She added: “There were many moments where we were full of uncertainty and it was only in the last few months where we were sure we were going to make it through.



“It’s a miracle, it’s happened, everybody’s here.”



Headline acts Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar will rock the Pyramid Stage.



Motown legend Diana Ross is set to play the teatime Legends slot on Sunday (27.06.22).



Other acts performing include Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Fender, Haim, Foals and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.



As always, there will be some surprise sets.



And it was just announced that 'Eurovision' 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra will play the Shangri-La's Truth Stage on Friday (24.06.22).



Speaking of playing the legendary festival, the Ukrainian folk-rap ensemble's frontman Oleh Psiuk said: "We are so excited to be playing at Glastonbury Festival alongside some of the biggest names in music from around the world. This is the perfect place for our first ever British performance and we hope it will be the start of many in the UK. We are very grateful for all the support we receive from the people of Britain, both for us and our country, and we are preparing a very special Ukrainian surprise for the fans at Glastonbury. What is it? You'll soon see. See you there."