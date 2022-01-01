Alanis Morissette cancels tour stops in Australia and New Zealand

Alanis Morissette has scrapped her upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour dates.



The star was scheduled to hit the countries for five dates in November as part of her Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour, celebrating 25 years since her iconic album.



However, some shows have now been cancelled, with Morissette, 48, sharing a message with fans on Wednesday.



"My friends in Australia and New Zealand, I am crestfallen to announce that the upcoming Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour dates have been cancelled," she explained in a message. "I love you all and will be back as soon as we can. Until then, big hug."



Promoter Live Nation also posted an announcement, blaming the shake-up on "scheduling issues".



A spokesperson continued: "And to the unprecedented logistical challenges of global touring in 2022."



The concerts' promoter and her management "feel it's best to refund the ticket holders now and have all committed to rescheduling these dates at the earliest possible time".



The dates had already been rescheduled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Alanis is set to next play in Birmingham, England on Thursday.