Sam Ryder to perform national anthem at 2022 British Grand Prix

Sam Ryder is set to perform the national anthem at the Formula 1 Lenovo 2022 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.



The 'Eurovision' runner-up - who took the UK to second place at this year's song contest with his mega-hit 'Space Man' - is following up his performance at Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this month with another epic gig.



The chart-topper - who shot to fame after going viral with his cover videos on TikTok - will sing 'God Save The Queen' in front of 142,000 raceday attendees at the Formula 1 Grid Ceremony on Sunday, July 3.



The 32-year-old singer said: "From Eurovision to being invited to play the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert, the past few months have been a whirlwind and taught me that you can never dream too big! Since I was a kid I've always been a huge fan of Formula 1, and to combine that with music and performing at such a legendary event on the British sporting calendar is an honour."



After performing the national anthem, Sam will also play the Main Stage in the Formula 1 Fanzone as part of the post-race concert, along with headline act Mabel supported by Alfie Templeman.



Meanwhile, 'The Eurovision Song Contest' will "potentially" be staged in the UK in 2023 after organisers ruled against holding it in Ukraine.



Although traditionally the winning nation is host to the competition the following year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) just announced "with deep regret" that they made the decision to look for an alternative for 2023 because of the ongoing invasion of the country from Russia.



The EBU said in a statement: "Following their win at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in May the EBU has been exploring options for the hosting of next year’s competition with Ukraine’s public broadcaster UA:PBC, who previously staged the event in 2017 and 2005.



"It has become a well-known tradition that the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest hosts the competition the following year, providing certain criteria including ensuring the viability of staging the event and the safety of all stakeholders, including the public, are met.



"Given the ongoing war since the Russian invasion of this year’s winning country, the EBU has taken the time to conduct a full assessment and feasibility study with both UA:PBC and third-party specialists including on safety and security issues.



"The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most complex TV productions in the world with thousands working on, and attending, the event and 12 months of preparation time needed.



"Following objective analysis, the Reference Group, the ESC’s governing board, has with deep regret concluded that, given the current circumstances, the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organize and produce the Eurovision Song Contest under the ESC Rules cannot be fulfilled by UA:PBC."



Because Sam came second to Kalush Orchestra at last month's contest, organisers are now planning to liaise with the BBC about the possibility of staging the competition in the UK instead.