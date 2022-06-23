Chris Stapleton delays US shows after positive COVID-19 test

Chris Stapleton has been forced to postpone three gigs after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The country superstar was due to bring his 'All-American Road Show Tour' to Salt Lake City on Thursday (23.06.22) and Denver on June 24 and June 25.

However, he's pushed the shows back to the following weekend (July 1 to July 3) after the diagnosis.

In a social media statement, Chris said: "I am very sorry to let you all know that I have tested positive for Covid and will be unable to perform this weekend's shows."

He added: “I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows.

“We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love and support and can’t wait to see you next week.”

After playing the rescheduled dates, Chris will head to Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri, Indiana and Arkansas.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old musician is set to be honoured with the Spirit Award at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards.

The special accolade is "presented to a singer-songwriter who is continuing the legacy of Country Music legend Merle Haggard by following his/her own path, crafting great songs, and epitomising Haggard’s spirit through genuine performances and great storytelling."

Previous recipients include Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church and Toby Keith.

The ceremony takes place on August 24 at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.