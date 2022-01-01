NEWS Sam Ryder to open 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone Newsdesk Share with :





Fresh from his successful Eurovision campaign, Sam Ryder will perform the national anthem ahead of the Formula 1 Lenovo 2022 British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday 3 July.



The Essex singer-songwriter rose to prominence during lockdown when his TikTok videos began to attract plaudits from the likes of Alicia Keys and Sia. He went on to amass 13 million followers and 106m likes on the platform, making him the UK’s biggest artist on TikTok in 2021. Having captured the UK and Europe’s hearts with his song Space Man, Sam Ryder has become the highest-charting UK Eurovision Song Contest entry (No.2) in over 25 years. The stunning performance made him a household name, and he was subsequently invited to perform outside Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert.



Firmly established as a highlight of the British sporting calendar, the British Grand Prix is already sold out with a record 400,000 people set to visit for the first weekend in July. 142,000 will be in attendance on raceday with millions more watching across the globe as Sam Ryder opens proceedings at the Formula 1 Grid Ceremony.



Sam Ryder says: “From Eurovision to being invited to play the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert, the past few months have been a whirlwind and taught me that you can never dream too big! Since I was a kid I’ve always been a huge fan of Formula 1, and to combine that with music and performing at such a legendary event on the British sporting calendar is an honour.”



Following his performance of the national anthem, Sam Ryder will play the Main Stage in the Formula 1 Fanzone as part of the post-race concert. The stage will feature Formula 1 driver interviews as well as headline act Mabel supported by Alfie Templeman.